Police Detain Three Officers Over Alleged Extortion Of ₦3 Million From Civilians In Cross River

The Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of the police in Zone 6 in Calabar, Cross River, Jonathan Towuru, has directed the detention of three officers over alleged extortion.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Nelson Okpabi, the police command spokesperson in Cross River, mentioned that the said officers extorted the sum of ₦3 million from a member of the public.

Towuru has since initiated an investigation into the actions of the three officers.

According to Okpabi, the officers committed the act of extortion while on patrol duty along the Ikom-Calabar highway last week.

The AIG of Police, who is said to have a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminality, has assured that appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken against the officers in question to deter others from engaging in similar misconduct, as stated in the press release.

“The crime and criminality-zero-tolerant AIG promised to ensure that appropriate disciplinary measures are taken against the erring officers to serve as deterrence to others.

“The zone, which has recently been adjudged to have a very low crime rate, will not tolerate any criminality among officers who are saddled with the responsibility of crime prevention and order maintenance.

“The outcome of the investigation and disciplinary measures, including an orderly trial and possible prosecution, would be made to the public in due course,” the statement reads.