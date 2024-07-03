PHOTOS: Army Conducts Sanitation Of Ogun Market, Drainages

In a proactive move aimed at enhancing community hygiene, the 35 Artillery Brigade Alamala, Abeokuta, Ogun State, undertook a thorough cleanup of Lafenwa Market and surrounding drainages on Wednesday.

According to them, this effort is a way of giving back to the society and helping in promoting good sanitation and hygiene among residents.

The military’s initiative not only aims to contribute positively to society but also seeks to promote better sanitation practices among residents, thereby fostering a cleaner and healthier environment.

See photos below:

Meanwhile, the Ogun state government has cautioned residents as it officially reported 25 cases of Cholera across seven local government areas in the state.

One person, according to the government, died recently in the Ijebu North local government in the Ogun East Senatorial district.

The state commissioner for health, Dr. Tomi Coker, disclosed this information in Abeokuta, the state capital, during a press conference at the Olusegun Osoba press centre.

She mentioned that comprehensive surveillance and emergency medical care have been initiated in all 20 local government areas of the state.

The areas most affected by the outbreak were identified as Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North, Obafemi/Owode, Ijebu North, Ado, and Odo/OTA local government areas.

While ensuring the public of the state government’s and its partners’ readiness, she urged residents to uphold good personal and public hygiene practices to curb the spread of the disease.