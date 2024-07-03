Nnamdi Kanu: South-East Senators Beg Tinubu For IPOB Leader’s Release

Federal lawmakers representing the Southeast region have urged President Bola Tinubu to consider the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu .

They emphasized that the progress of social and economic activities in the Southeast is at stake until Kanu is set free.

Led by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the lawmakers recently engaged in a private discussion with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

During this meeting, they handed over a letter addressed to President Tinubu, seeking his intervention in releasing Kanu.

In a statement to the press following the meeting, Abaribe, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, expressed deep concern over the negative impact of Kanu’s detention on the economy and social fabric of the region.

He highlighted the unfortunate situation where the legitimate demands of the IPOB leader have been overshadowed by violence and criminal activities, resulting in tragic loss of lives, both civilian and security personnel.

The former Deputy Governor of Abia State informed reporters that he had already met with Kanu at the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

He stated that Kanu had agreed to comply with any conditions for his release.

Senator Abaribe expressed confidence that once Kanu is freed, the tensions and conflicts that have plagued the region since 2021, when the DSS detained him, would be a thing of the past.

The senators urged the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to deliver their message to President Tinubu and to use his authority to drop all charges against the IPOB leader by the federal government.

In addition to the Senators, Abaribe mentioned that nearly all political leaders, religious figures, and stakeholders have reached a consensus that Kanu should be released to restore peace to the region.

Kanu was apprehended in Kenya in 2021 by the Federal Government and extradited to the country to face terrorism charges.

Despite pleading not guilty, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja refused to grant him bail, citing his previous bail jumping where Senator Abaribe was his guarantor.

Since then, Kanu has been in the custody of the DSS as per the Federal High Court order in Abuja.