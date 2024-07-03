Nnamdi Kanu Should Face The Music Of His Action – Arewa Youths Oppose Obasanjo, Southeast Govs

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has demanded that the the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu should be made to face the music of his action if found guilty by the court.

Recall that the South East Governors, on Tuesday, hosted former President Olusegun Obasanjo who paid the governors a solidarity visit while they decided to meet President Bola Tinubu to press for the release of Kanu.

The Forum resolved to visit the President to discuss all pressing issues concerning the South East region.

They also deliberated and resolved to interface with the Federal Government to secure the release of Kanu.

Reacting to the development, the National President of AYCF, Yerima Shettima, told Daily Post that it would be better to decide the fate of the activist based on the verdict of the court.

He said, “It’s within the government’s confines to look at it, if they want to settle out-of-court or they want the court to continue.

“For me, I would have been comfortable if the court decided his fate at the end of the day based on what is before the court, they should do the needful.

“Kanu should face the music if he’s found wanting or be allowed to go if proven innocent. His punishment should serve as a deterrent to those who think that they can disobey the law and take impunity as a right either deliberately or ignorantly.

“However, if the government decides to settle out-of-court then so be it but at least, we all know now that nobody can do anything and get away with it.”