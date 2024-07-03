Newly Recruited Soldier Stabs Teacher In Taraba

A teacher at Government Science Secondary School in Donga local government area of Taraba State has been stabbed by a newly recruited soldier.

The teacher and exam officer at the school, identified as Pavalis Yebduya Joshua, was attacked for allegedly punishing the soldier’s brother for arriving late.

According to Channels TV, the trouble began on Tuesday morning when newly recruited soldier, Barau Ishaq, refused to allow SSS 2 students to punish his brother, Ishaq Baraya, for arriving late to school.

Claiming that no one should punish the student since he had brought him, Ishaq argued with Joshua, who insisted on disciplining the student himself.

Joshua explained his actions, comparing the situation to a checkpoint scenario. This led to a heated exchange where Joshua pointed out his seniority in age and education.

Angry, Ishaq left, vowing to return with reinforcements. He came back 20 minutes later with two associates, one a soldier and the other a civilian in army camouflage.

They searched for Joshua, causing students to flee. When Ishaq found Joshua, he attempted to stab him, but Joshua managed to evade the knife several times, sustaining cuts to his palm and fingers in the process.

As students and colleagues gathered, Ishaq fled, leaving his associates behind. The principal reported the incident to the police, who then took Joshua to the station along with the abandoned soldier. The security operatives took statements, and Joshua received medical treatment.

Ishaq later returned with a Special Forces team, armed and in uniform, causing further panic and injuries among the students. Despite promises to cover medical expenses, nothing has been done yet.

At the police station, Ishaq again threatened Joshua with a knife in front of police officers and witnesses, declaring he could stab him with impunity.

Joshua is now appealing to the state government, Police, DSS, and Nigerian Army for justice.

So far, neither the Nigerian Army nor the state government has issued a statement regarding the incident.