My Govt Cannot Solve Housing Challenges In Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

The government of Lagos State has stated that the housing issues in the state are enormous, stressing that it cannot address it all.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made this clear on Tuesday while reiterating his administration’s priority to narrow the gap in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke during the inauguration of Lagos Building Investment Company and the Rising Lagos Apartment in the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of the state, said: “I must commend and congratulate once again the leadership of LBIC and our Public Private Partner, WGC for their dedication, for their innovative mind and their promotion of excellence in bringing these projects to fruition for our citizens.

“Let me reiterate that the government alone cannot solve these housing challenges in Lagos. We will keep exploring innovative solutions. We will keep forming real, genuine partnerships.

“We will keep investing in sustainable development to ensure that as much as possible, as humanly possible, every Lagos resident that deserves has access to a decent and affordable housing need.

“I want to encourage and urge the private sector and all other stakeholders in real estate to continue to seize the abandoned opportunities that abound in our states and our city and to extend a hand of partnership with administration.

“Together, we believe that we can provide much-needed housing needs that will indeed take a greater Lagos conversation, take it to a reality.”