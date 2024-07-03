Millions Lost As Fire Razes Popular Market In Delta

Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in a fire outbreak that occurred in the Nupe line section of Igbudu market in Warri, Delta State.

Naija News learnt that the fire began at about noon on Wednesday, and it took the swift intervention of the officials of the Delta State Fire Service and the Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC fire department, to put out the fire.

Traders at the market were reportedly seen crying and packing rubbles from their burnt shops.

In an interview with Daily Post, the Etsu-Nupe of Warri and its environs, Zuberu Mohammed Tajudeen, whose storey building is close to the compound where the fire started, confirmed the incident.

Tajudeen appealed to the Delta State Government to establish a fire service substation in the Igbudu market to aid the traders whenever there is a fire outbreak.

He also urged the government to come to the rescue of the traders by providing financial support to cushion their losses

He said, “We don’t know how the fire started. We only perceived the smell of burning but we could not trace the exact thing that was burning. All we saw later was fire. The fire finished the building close to my building.

“When the fire was burning, I was afraid. It took the intervention of the fire service of the Delta State Government with that of SPDC to stop it. The Urhobos in Igbudu No. 2 and the Hausa boys in Hausa Quarters also helped us a great deal. They helped to quench the fire.

“I thank God because my building was spared. I don’t have any other thing. This is the only place where I get my daily bread from. I am happy.”