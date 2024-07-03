Kingibe: ‘You’re Merely A Tenant In FCT, And Can Be Removed At Anytime’ – Labour Party Blast Wike

The Labour Party (LP) has criticized the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, reminding him that he is merely an appointee of President Bola Tinubu and can be dismissed at any moment without fanfare.

The Labour Party also called on President Tinubu to address the behaviour of the FCT Minister, following his threat to obstruct the re-election of the FCT’s sole senator, Ireti Kingibe, in 2027.

Naija News reports that Wike challenged Kingibe to contest the FCT seat again in 2027 if she thinks she’s popular.

A confident Wike assured that she would lose the election, saying what happened the last time would not repeat itself.

In response, the LP emphasized that Wike, as a presidential appointee, should not interfere with the electoral process that rightfully elected Kingibe.

In an interview with the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday, the LP Chairman in the FCT, Peter Dugwu, stated, “We are advising President Tinubu to call Wike to order. He is merely an appointed minister. Ireti Kingibe, on the other hand, was duly elected through a legitimate process.”

Dugwu criticized Wike’s threats, asserting, “We do not know on whose authority he is speaking. The FCT is not an extension of Rivers State. It is the Labour Party that will decide whether Ireti is re-elected, not Wike. He has no right to dictate her political future.”

He further added, “Wike should remember that he is just a tenant in the FCT, appointed by the president, and can be removed at any time without ceremony.”

Similarly, the national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ajuji Ahmed, condemned Wike’s comments towards Senator Kingibe, labelling them as verbal violence.

Ahmed argued that Wike lacks the authority to influence the re-election of other politicians, stating, “Wike has no power to stop someone’s re-election. He is not a member of the Labour Party, and he does not represent the electorate of the FCT.”

“There is no justification for Wike’s comments. It is not his place to interfere, and his statements are neither appropriate nor acceptable,” Ahmed concluded.