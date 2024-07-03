‘It Was Bound To Happen’ – Israel DMW’s Ex-wife, Sheila Opens Up On Crashed Marriage

Sheila Courage, the estranged wife of singer, Davido’s Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Israel DMW, has said she has no regret ending her marriage.

Naija News recalls that Israel and Sheila tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony that was held in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

However, the couple got separated barely eight months after their lavish wedding over allegations of domestic violence and infidelity from both parties.

In a recent podcast interview with her friend, Ginika, Shiela admitted that she was hurt after her ex-husband involved her friend and her mother in their divorce saga.

She said, “I did not regret any decision I have taken because it was all bound to happen. I believe strongly that God is in charge of all that happens in our lives, whether positive or negative, there’s a master planner behind everything.

“But I’ve had my moments of sadness. I feel so bad about the whole thing especially the way my friend and my mum were dragged into it [our divorce]. That has hurt me. But generally, I have zero regrets.”