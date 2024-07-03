I Do Not Know Wike, Why Would I Want To Be His Friend – Kinigbe Takes Jab At FCT Minister

The senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Ireti Kingbe, has said that she is not interested in befriending the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

She stated this while responding to Wike’s claim that she wants to forcefully become friends with him.

Recall that Wike and the senator have been in the news in recent times due to a rift between the duo.

Speaking during an interview with Reuben Abati on Arise TV on Monday, Kinigbe said she has never met Wike and has no interest in being friends with him.

According to her, she has not sat in the same room with the governor except in the senate committee.

She said, “Please what constitutes friendship between two people who have never met each other? I have never sat in the same room with the minister except in the senate committee. So how does friendship arise? Why would I want to be the friend of somebody I do not know?

“The truth of the matter is that the minister refuses to speak or communicate in any way with the senator representing the Federal Capital Territory. So, how are the wishes and the needs of the people to be communicated to him? Please tell me if you know a way.”