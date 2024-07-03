Gunmen Murder Three IDPs In Benue

Three persons from the Agagbe Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) have been murdered by suspected armed herders in Benue State.

The trio were killed while returning from their farms.

Naija News understands that in order to feed their families in camps across the state, male adults were said to have taken to farming.

The former manager of the camp, Terna Jacob, confirmed the incident to Punch on Tuesday.

He said, “The deceased identified as Mr Ameeya Solomon 38yrs of Tse Kuan in Mbabuande council ward, Mr Adagu Terwase 40 of Tse Abua in Mbapa council ward and Master Orkaha Terkende 16 years old of Tse Maihwa in Mbabuande council ward were killed as they were coming back from their farms to Agagbe town to sleep as their homes were already been burnt down by armed Fulani herders.”

He added that one of those who escaped the attack, Orkaha Terfa, who is the elder brother to the 16-year-old boy killed alongside others, said they were ambushed by suspected herders close to NKST Church at Tse Nyamti as they were coming back from farm.

Jacob stated that the three victims were killed while trying to flee for their lives.

It was gathered that two of the deceased were already buried while the remains of the third person had been deposited at a morgue in Agagbe.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene said she had not received the report of the incident.