Gunfight Breaks Out In Osogbo Amidst Clash Between Drivers, Park Management

Osogbo, Osun State, was plunged into chaos on Tuesday as clashes erupted between a group of commercial drivers and supporters of chairman of the state park management, Wakili Nurudeen, amid allegations of extortion.

Naija News gathered that the altercation escalated into a fierce gun battle, resulting in serious injuries on both sides. Wakili Nurudeen himself was assaulted and has been hospitalized at an undisclosed location.

The chaos unfolded in the evening across several key locations, including the Park Management System Secretariat, major parks in Osogbo, and areas like Oke-Baale, Ilesa Garage, Sadiat, and Oke-Ayepe.

The confrontation involved intense gunfire, stabbings, and the use of various dangerous weapons, causing numerous injuries among those involved.

Residents sought refuge as sporadic shootings rattled the area, halting commercial activities abruptly. Drivers and other road users abandoned their vehicles and motorcycles on main roads to ensure their safety.

Earlier in the day, aggrieved drivers had peacefully protested in the Olaiya area of Osogbo, demanding the removal of Chairman Wakili Nurudeen.

They accused him of using Governor Ademola Adeleke’s name to extort money from them and of misappropriating funds.

A former Secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers and spokesperson for the protesters, Morounkade Akinade, stated, “He demanded N150,000 from each of the 8 groups in Osun State, totaling N1.2 million, under the guise of support for Governor Adeleke’s aspirations. We no longer want him; he lacks capability and experience.”

However, Nurudeen refuted these allegations in an interview with newsmen, describing them as false.

He claimed he was attacked by former members of the park management, who he accused of attempting to undermine the government’s Park Management System.

Security forces have since restored calm to the area, taking control of the scene amidst ongoing investigations into the violent clashes.