Full List: Labour Party Makes Fresh Appoints For Electoral Reform Committee

The Labour Party (LP) has established an electoral reform committee chaired by analyst Sam Amadi.

Naija News reports that this committee is tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of the party’s electoral process to ensure the integrity and fairness of future elections.

In an announcement signed by National Secretary Umar Farouk Ibrahim, the party revealed that the committee’s inauguration will take place on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 11:00 am at the national headquarters in Abuja.

The statement reads, “This is to inform members of the public that the leadership of the party has approved the following persons to serve as members of Labour Party Electoral Reform Committee.

“They are mandated to carry out a wholistic review of the electoral process that will guarantee free and fair elections. The committee is given three months to submit its report to the party.”

The appointed members of the committee are:

Chairman:

1. Hon. Dr. Sam Amadi

Alternate Chairman:

2. Comrade Ayo Olorunfemi

Secretary:

3. Mrs. Dudu Manuga

Alternate Secretaries:

4. Comrade Adekunle Rotimi

5. Barrister Calistus Ihediagwa

Members:

1. Nasiru Kura

2. Alex Ejeseme – SAN

3. Hannah Amina Yahaya

4. Hon. Chijioke Edeoga

5. Sen. Tony Nwoye

6. Mike Igini

7. Hon. Benedict Etanabene

8. Hon. Esosa Iyawe

9. Nuhu Toro – (TUC)

10. Mohammed A. Raji

11. Martins Egbanubi – (TUC)

12. Mohammed Sabitu Aliyu

13. Obaze Oseloka

14. Hon. Oke-Joe Onuakalusi

15. Hon. Auwal Aliyu Tafoki

16. Prof. Onje Gye-Wado

17. Dr. Ishaku Adam

The committee’s mandate is to thoroughly examine the electoral framework and recommend reforms that will ensure the credibility and fairness of elections within the Labour Party.

The findings and recommendations from this review are expected to be presented to the party within three months.