Enugu State: Governor Mbah Signs Four Bills Into Law

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has signed four bills passed by the state’s House of Assembly into law.

The bills Enugu State Properties Protection Law, the Enugu State Public Ranch Management Law, the Enugu State Sports Development Fund Law, and the Enugu State Environmental and Climate Protection Law, Governor Mbah said would help to make Enugu the best place for investment, business, leisure, and living.

Mbah said ESPP law would help address issues of land grabbers.

He said with the new law, investors will have confidence in land purchases.

“The Enugu State Properties Protection Law is consistent with our promise to enhance the ease of doing business in our state. People who come to Enugu State to invest in property must be confident that the title document that is issued to them is worth far more than the paper on which it is written.

“That is why we frown at land grabbers. This law is a strong warning to them. Under the new law, severe and stringent penalties await those involved in such acts,” he said.

On Ranch Management Agency, he said the accusation that his government planned to allocate lands to herders was false.

He noted that with the bill signed into law, open grazing would not be practiced in the state.

“The Public Ranch Management Agency Law is a law that has been misunderstood and misrepresented. We have sometimes been accused of surreptitiously attempting to introduce something other than ranching. However, we must put an end to the practice of open grazing, which causes friction between our farmers and herders.

“Our goal is to see that it ends. In the 21st century, there is no reason we should encourage open grazing of cattle. So, this law is essentially designed to ensure that people act in a civilized manner. We will ensure that there are enough services, such as abattoirs and proper cattle markets, not where people will come and live,” he added.

While the Environment and Climate Protection Law showed the commitment of his administration to addressing environmental issues; Peter Mbah said with the ESSDPF law, grassroots nurturing of talents would be accelerated.

He thanked the House of Assembly members for their “hard work” in passing the bills.

“On the Environmental and Climate Protection Law, we are going beyond lip service to protect our environment. So, today, what we have done today is to set out clear policies and plans for us to protect our environment. We are all aware of the dangers that the depletion of the ozone layer poses to us as a people.

“The Enugu State Sports Development Fund Law would help us build capacity, nurture grassroots talents, promote school sports, and essentially develop our sports sector. We consider sports as more than just a kind of recreation, but as a veritable means through which we can stimulate economic growth. And the bill I signed into law today will assist us in accomplishing this goal,” Mbah said.