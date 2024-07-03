DisCo Announces New Electricity Tariff For Kaduna Customers

The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC) has announced a new tariff for its customers on Band A feeders.

In a statement released on Wednesday, July 3, the company’s Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, announced that premium customers will now be charged N209.5 per kWh, up from the previous rate of N206.80 per kWh, to continue to enjoy a steady power supply.

In the statement titled ‘Upward Review of Tariff for Band A Feeders’, Abdullahi revealed that the new tariff took effect on July 1.

“Dear esteemed customers, the Management of Kaduna Electric informs the public of an upward review in the tariff of Band A feeders from N206.80/kWh to N209.5/kWh.

“The review is effective from 1st July 2024 and affects both prepaid and postpaid customers.

“Kaduna Electric assures customers on its Band A feeders of the continued availability of 20-24hrs supply daily as stipulated in the Service Based Tariff regime,” the statement read.

KEDC allays concerns from other customers stating that the tariff for Bands B, C, D, and E remains unchanged as at the moment.

The latest tariff increase by the KEDC is coming at the time Nigerians including manufacturers and both public and private institutions are lamenting that their monthly electricity bills are excessively unaffordable.