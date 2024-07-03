Coach Randy Waldrum Announces Super Falcons Squad For 2024 Olympics

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum, has named 18 players for the football event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Super Falcons will participate in the football event of the 2024 Olympics between July 24 and August 10.

Coach Randy Waldrum will start their quest to win gold at the Olympics in Group C alongside world champions Spain, Japan and Brazil.

Some of the star players in Waldrum’s Super Falcons’ squad for the Olympics are Rasheedat Ajibade of the Atletico Madrid women’s team, FC Bay’s Asisat Oshoala, and Paris FC’s goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Other star players in the squad are midfielders Deborah Abiodun, Halimatu Ayinde, Christy Ucheibe and Toni Payne, forwards Esther Okoronkwo, Chinwendu Ihezuo and Uchenna Kanu, and defenders Oluwatosin Demehin and Michelle Alozie.

Note that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has made arrangements for the Super Falcons to leave Abuja for Sevilla in Spain on Thursday for a two-week training tour.

On July 18, they will leave Sevilla for France ahead of the football event at the Olympics.

Below is the Super Falcons’ full squad for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris including backup players:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Nicole Payne (Portland Thorns FC, USA); Chidinma Okeke (Mynavi Sendai Ladies, Japan)

Midfielders: Deborah Abiodun (University of Pittsburgh, USA); Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengard, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Jennifer Echegini (Juventus Ladies, Italy); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain)

Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (Changchun FC, China); Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, USA); Chiwendu Ihezuo (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Chinonyerem Macleans (Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia)

Backup Players: Jumoke Alani (Nasarawa Amazons); Ifeoma Onumonu (Utah Royals, USA); Gift Monday (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Morufa Ademola (Rivers Angels).