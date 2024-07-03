BREAKING: Customs Intercepts ₦270 Million Worth Of Weapons At Lagos Airport

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has disclosed another interception of a significant amount of arms and ammunition at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMA) in Lagos, valued at ₦270 million.

The intercepted consignment, which originated from Turkiye, was found in the cargo section of the airport, and one suspect has been apprehended.

It was mentioned that military equipment and gear were also seized by the Airport Command of NCS.

Naija News reports that the latest recovery is coming barely 48 hours after the seizure of a container filled with arms and ammunition smuggled into the country from Turkiye at Onne Port, Rivers State.

Confirming the latest recovery in a statement issued on Wednesday night, the Comptroller General of the NCS, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, said, “On 19th June 2024, the MMA 2 command deployed personnel to man all exit points and conducted examination on all consignment due to the intelligence available to us and upon examination a parcel with number 235/587737755 which originated from Turkiye was intercepted.

“The consignment was exterminated from the rest, and it was gathered that 55 pieces of Tomahawk semi-automatic short gun were Intercepted with one suspect arrested.”

On the Onne Port in Rivers State, the Service reported earlier that it intercepted a 40-feet container with the number MAEU165396, which contained pump action rifles and ammunition worth N4.17 billion.

Naija News learnt that due to the numerous risk factors linked to the importation, it caught the attention of the Customs Service, resulting in a comprehensive inspection of the container.

This inspection unveiled that the container was carrying 844 rifles and 112,500 pieces of live ammunition imported into the country from Turkiye.