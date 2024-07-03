Akwa-Ibom Launches Health Insurance Agency

Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has launched a health insurance agency for the state workers and citizens.

On Tuesday, Governor Umo also inaugurated a 15-member board for the health insurance agency. Speaking during the inauguration, Unmo said his administration is committed to quality health care of the citizens.

He said the board would ensure that healthcare delivery is “readily available, accessible and affordable” for the citizens of the state.

” As part of our commitment, we have ordered six ambulances to ensure timely emergency response across the state.

“This initiative aligns with our ARISE Agenda goals to create a healthy and educated workforce. We’ve already commissioned the first model primary healthcare center in Ikot Nkwo, with more to come, all equipped with modern facilities and trained medical personnel.

While he charged the board to work with the citizens to ensure reduction of diseases and enhance healthcare delivery in the state, he said he said his administration would continue to address issues affecting healthcare of the citizens.

Akwa-Ibom governor further disclosed that aside 400 medical personnel and 100 health and safety officers recruited by his administration, more healthcare centers will be built across communities in the state to ensure every citizen has access to efficient healthcare system.

“Our dedicated efforts in the healthcare sector, including the recruitment of 400 medical personnel and 100 health and safety officers, reflect our passion for addressing the healthcare needs of Akwa Ibom people.

“Let’s work together to reduce diseases and enhance healthcare delivery in our state,” he added.

The state government had last week announced the release of ₦4.755 billion as payment for pension and gratuities of retired civil servants of the state.