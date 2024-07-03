Abductors Of Popular Hausa Singer, Rarara’s Mother Demand ₦900 Million Ransom

Abductors of Hajiya Hauwa’u Adamu, mother of the famous Hausa singer, Dauda Adamu, popularly known as Rarara, are reportedly demanding a ransom of N900 million for her release.

Naija News reported that Rarara’s mother was whisked away from her home in Kahutu village, located in the Danja local government area of Katsina State.

According to Daily Trust, a source who spoke on the latest development regarding the abduction said the kidnappers called the family, demanding N1 billion ransom before striking a deal with them to reduce it to N900m.

The source said Rarara has been sick following the abduction of his mother.

He said, “They called the family with a phone of a woman the bandits collected when they came to pick up Hajiya. They demanded N1bn but after a brief discussion with a member of the family, they reduced the amount to N900m.

“At first, they demanded to seal the deal with Rarara himself because he felt sick following the abduction of his mother. They agreed to strike the deal with a member of the family. They confirmed to the family that Hajiya is in good condition and that she would be released as soon as the money is paid.

“The discussion between the bandits and family was very brief and since then they have not called again. But I believe the negotiation is still on. So, the family is still waiting for the bandits’ call to continue with negotiation.”

Narrating how the mother of the famous singer was abducted, the source said the operation was a well-coordinated one, as the abductors came along with Hajiya’s photograph to avoid picking the wrong person.

The source said, “We learnt that after they gained access into her bedroom, they woke up all the women that were sleeping together with her and started comparing their faces with the photograph.

“After they finally identified her, they asked for money and she showed them money in her bedside drawer, however, it was too small. They finally told her that they will go with her and without any hesitation, Hajiya complies with their directives.”