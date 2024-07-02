We Are Facing A Deeper Nightmare Than Buhari’s Era – Ezeh Begs Tinubu To Use Obasanjo’s Playbook

The President of the Ebonyi Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (EBCIMA), Ezeh Emmanuel Ezeh, has stated the President Bola Tinubu administration is worse than that of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

He asserted that the sudden and unplanned removal of petrol subsidy tumbled an already fragile economy.

Speaking on the way out of the present economic crisis, Ezeh advised Tinubu to rejig his cabinet and infuse competent hands into his administration,

He warned that if drastic measures are not taken, the current suffering poses a serious socio-political threat to Nigeria’s corporate existence.

Ezeh advised Tinubu to revisit former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s playbook and take a look at how he was able to turn around a stagnant economy.

Speaking with journalists in Enugu on Monday, the Labour Party chieftain said, “The current president promised to continue from where Buhari left off, and he is indeed making efforts to fulfil that promise. However, it’s essential to reflect on the lessons we’ve learned from waiting for competence to emerge. We spent eight years waiting for Buhari’s tenure to end, only to find ourselves facing an even deeper nightmare.

“President Tinubu began his administration on somewhat shaky ground, falling into what economists call ‘announcement effects’ with his initial policy moves. While many Nigerians wanted an end to the subsidy conundrum, they also desired a well-thought-out process, shared vision, and collective understanding of the pains involved in reform. Unfortunately, the abrupt removal of subsidies without adequate communication will likely haunt this administration throughout its tenure.”

“Leadership should involve guiding citizens through the dark nights of necessary reforms. The suffering, tone-deafness of political class, rampant corruption, and debilitating economic challenges are adversities that may ultimately unite Nigerians.

“President Tinubu has an opportunity to revisit President Obasanjo’s playbook. Obasanjo faced a completely stagnant economy but rallied the best minds from all walks of life. Within a few years, Nigeria bounced back. We have abundant human and material resources; what we urgently need is a government of national unity.

”Such a cabinet should comprise 35 per cent technocrats, 45 per cent politicians, and 20 per cent bureaucrats drawn from every corner of Nigeria. In fact, President Tinubu could benefit from assembling a ‘War Cabinet’ to address our current economic crisis effectively.”