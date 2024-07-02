Video: Akpabio, Jibrin, Natasha, Others Visit Ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki

Senator Godswill Akpabio and some of his colleagues from the 10th National Assembly paid a condolence visit to former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday, over the demise of his mother.

Other lawmakers that accompanied Akpabio include Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Senator Saliu Mustapha, and others.

See a video clip from the visitation below.

Naija News reported earlier that Saraki lost his mother, Florence Morenike Saraki, at the age of 89.

Saraki confirmed the demise of his mother in a statement via his X handle.

The statement read, “With profound sadness and total submission to the will of Almighty God, I announce the passing of my beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and matriarch, Chief Mrs. Florence Morenike Saraki, who peacefully transitioned today, Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

“Details regarding funeral arrangements will be shared in due course. We appreciate your love, prayers, and support as we mourn Mama’s passing.”

Commiserating with Saraki in a statement issued two weeks ago, a former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi, in a post on his Facebook handle, said the deceased lived an impactful life.

The statement titled “Saraki Loses Mother, Chief Mrs. Florence Morenike Saraki,” read, “I receive with gratitude to God a life well spent, lived impactfully, and reason to thank her creator for grace unspeakable in the life of her beloved husband, Oloye Olusola Saraki, who was one of the heroes for which we plead that their labours past will not be in vain.

“To her last lovely children among whom is the Waziri Ilorin, Abubakar Olusola Bukola Saraki, former governor of Kwara State and arguably the most dignified and independent Senate President in Nigeria in this republic.

“Princess of Owo, omo ologho, thank you for examples set in good conduct and good African values as a community leader, as a role model and as a virtuous woman for others to emulate.

“Now rest in the assurance that your beautiful legacies will be passed on through your children, your grandchildren, your great-grandchildren, through all who experience your kindness of spirit.

“My condolences to all your loved ones, especially our leader, Senator Bukola Saraki to whom this must be an irreparable loss.

“Time shared and all beautiful memories will lessen the pain of finality, that death represents. Fare hee well!”