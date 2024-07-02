UNIMAID Professor Dies In Tragic Car Accident

The tragic death of Prof. Ruth Wazis, former Head of the Department of Business Management at the University of Maiduguri, was confirmed by the Borno State Police Command on Tuesday.

According to Police Commissioner Yusuf Lawal, the incident took place on Sunday at her residence.

Prof. Wazis was parking her car in the garage when a sudden mechanical malfunction caused the vehicle to unexpectedly accelerate.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama reported that the abrupt movement knocked Prof. Wazis to the ground, causing severe chest injuries.

Despite immediate efforts to rush her to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries before receiving full medical assistance.

Commissioner Lawal further explained that family members promptly transported her remains to the hospital following the accident.

The University of Maiduguri community is in mourning over the loss of this distinguished academic leader.

Aspiring Chef Manpreet Kaur Dies on Qantas Flight from Melbourne to Delhi

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old aspiring chef from Melbourne, Manpreet Kaur, tragically passed away on a Qantas flight from Melbourne to Delhi just hours before she was set to reunite with her family for the first time in four years.

Kaur, who had been feeling unwell prior to arriving at the airport, boarded the flight on June 20. Shortly after attempting to fasten her seatbelt, she collapsed and “died on the spot,” according to her friend Gurdip Grewal.

The aircraft was still at the gate in Melbourne when cabin crew and emergency services rushed to assist her.

Grewal recounted the incident to the Herald Sun, stating, “When she got on the plane, she was struggling to put her seatbelt on. Just before her flight started, she fell in front of her seat and died on the spot.”

It is believed that Kaur succumbed to tuberculosis, a contagious disease that primarily affects the lungs, as reported by the Herald Sun.

Kaur had been working at Australia Post while studying cookery, with aspirations of becoming a chef.

Her roommate, Kuldeep, described her as “kind and honest,” adding, “She loved to travel with her friends around Victoria.”

Manpreet Kaur was returning to India to see her parents for the first time since moving to Australia in March 2020.