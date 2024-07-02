Tension As Police Arrest Lawmaker In Benue

A member representing the Ogbadibo constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Samuel Agada, has been arrested by the police.

Naija News learnt that Agada’s arrest has created anxiety in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state as the lawmaker was reportedly maltreated by the police, which infuriated his aides who protested against it.

According to Daily Post, Agada was arrested following an altercation with the police when he went to secure the release of a constituent.

Agada’s travails are connected with the political dichotomy in the state as he is said to relate with everyone in his constituency, irrespective of political link.

A youth leader in Ogbadibo, Ameh Ojema, in an interview with the aforementioned publication, expressed displeasure over the lawmaker’s arrest, saying he was carrying out his constituency oversight for a constituent.

He said, “The arrest of the Assembly member is uncalled for as he was carrying out his constituency oversight for a constituent.

“He has always stood with his people at all times and has refused to align with any of the political tendencies in the area.”

Similarly, another youth from Ogbadibo, Joseph Udo, took to his Facebook page to condemn the arrest of the lawmaker which he alleged was politically motivated.

He said, “There is a difference between a big lie and small lie but on this one this guy is clean.

“Stop the blackmailing, politics is deep; Hon. Samuel Agada Awuchi is a responsible person.”

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, the Benue Police Command has yet to issue any statement on the incident.