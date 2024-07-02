Sultanate Council Speaks On Plans To Strip Sultan Of His Power

The Sultanate has dismissed misconceptions about the proposed amendment of Sokoto State Local Government Law 2008.

Naija News reports that the proposed amendment of Sokoto State Local Government Law 2008 had generated outrage in the state following the insinuation that the amendment is targeting the Sultan.

If amended, the power of appointing district and village heads would be vested only on the governor, while the Sultan’s power would be reduced to recommendation of persons to be appointed for the two positions.

However, while speaking at the opening of the public hearing on the amendment of the law, the council member of the Sultanate, Sa’in Kilgori, Dr. Muhammad Jabbi Kilgori, said the amendment would not strip the Sultan of his powers or functions.

He said contrary to speculations, there is no issue between the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and the governor, Ahmed Aliyu.

Kilgori said the Sultanate is aware of some enemies who are eager to create problem between the sultanate and the state government.

He said, “There is no issue between the Sultan and Governor Ahmed Aliyu at all. The Sultanate is ready to operate under any law elected through due process. We have operated under different laws in the past and we are ready to operate under the new law.

“The Sultanate has operated under the law proposed for amendment for the period of 16 years. The Sultanate is ready to work hand in hand with government.”