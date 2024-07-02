Nnamdi Kanu’s Legal Team Reacts As Court Dismisses IPOB Leader’s Suit Against FG, DSS

The legal counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Aloy Ejimakor, has rubbished the recent ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja, which dismissed his client’s case against the federal government.

Ejimakor said, contrary to the court’s ruling, the IPOB leader’s legal team had presented a legion of evidence to back their claims.

Naija News reported earlier that Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed the fundamental human rights suit filed by the detained IPOB leader against the Federal Government.

Kanu had sued the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Department of State Service (DSS) for N1 billion in damages for alleged rights violations.

The IPOB leader, in the suit marked FHC/CS/1633/2023, claimed that the DSS and its Director General violated his right to a fair hearing by allegedly preventing his lawyers from having unhindered interactions with him while he was being detained in preparation for his defence in his criminal trial.

However, Justice Omotosho, while delivering judgment on the suit on Monday, held that Kanu failed to provide credible evidence to sustain his claims that his interactions with his lawyers were interfered with.

The judge also said there was no evidence that Kanu was denied unhindered access to his lawyers or that the DSS officials had eavesdropped his conversations with his lawyers, which constituted a breach of his right to a fair hearing.

Kanu’s Legal Team Response

Reacting, however, to the court’s ruling, Ejimakor vowed to appeal Justice Omotosho’s ruling.

According to him, some of the shreds of evidence presented before the court are even in the public domain.

“I am already preparing the notice of appeal. The evidence submitted before the court was legion. Some of it is even in the public domain,” Ejimakor told Daily Post on Tuesday.