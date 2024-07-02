NLC Explains Staunch Refusal To Allow Governors To Influence Minimum Wage

The head of information and public affairs for the National Labour Congress (NLC), Benson Upah, has described the governors’ interference in the national minimum wage negotiation as unconstitutional and irrational.

Naija News reports that Upah made this known during an interview on Arise TV, stating that the significant issue in the minimum wage negotiation with the government is “prioritisation and political will.”

He highlighted that Nigeria has adhered to this process since 1961, noting that the governor’s desire to take over the negotiation is “completely irrational.”

According to Upah, there would be potential socioeconomic consequences if states were allowed to set their own minimum wages, as some states might not regard labour and even pay as low as N5,000.

He said, “The process for arriving at a national minimum wage comprises three parties, which is labour, employers, and government. The government is currently playing a dual role of being the employer as well. Governors have been part of this process, and for some of them to want to pull out from the national team (under the government) will be injurious to the whole process and an act of treachery and betrayal because they know fully that they have been part of the government team. It is tripartite. They do not have the constitutional right to hijack it.

“Labour was put on the exclusive list to ensure a certain level of uniformity in the administration of labour laws, and it makes it a bit easier for investors so they don’t have to deal with multiple laws when dealing with labour issues.

“If you put labour on the concurrent list, some states will pay as low as N5,000, which will be a result of the arrogance of power that labour is nothing. That has both socioeconomic consequences, issues of security, livelihood, and citizen decency.”