Nick Imudia’s Househelp Discloses Last Instruction He Gave Her Before Dying

The maid of the former Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian e-commerce giant, Konga, the late Nick Imudia, has disclosed the last conversation she had with him.

A close friend who spoke to Vanguard claimed that Imudia called his maid before he died and handed her a piece of paper with five telephone numbers, including that of his brother in the United States of America.

The maid said that Imudia asked her to keep the numbers that she would need them at the appropriate time.

According to the deceased’s friend, “She said Nick told her to keep the numbers, that she would need them at the appropriate time. Thereafter, she said he went into the bathroom and heard the shower running, indicating that he was having a bath

“She said after some time, she observed that the shower was still running and wondered what he could still be doing for so long. She knocked on the door, but there was no response and she left.

“Moments later, she said the private guard knocked on the door and informed her to come and see what had happened to Nick. She rushed downstairs and found him in a horrible state. Immediately, she rushed upstairs and still met the shower on. By the time she opened the door, she discovered there was nobody in there.”

Meanwhile, the aforementioned publication gathered that the late Imudia’s family has requested his body for burial.

It also disclosed that detectives at the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigative Department, Yaba, Lagos, investigating the cause of the death were expecting some of those invited for questioning.