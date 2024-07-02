Labour Party To Launch Mobile App For 2027 Membership Drive

The Labour Party (LP) has announced plans to introduce a mobile app aimed at streamlining membership registration ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naija News learnt that this new app will enable Nigerians, both domestically and abroad, to register as party members from any location, enhancing the ease of membership validation and engagement between the party’s leadership and its members.

Deputy Director of Media and Communications for the Labour Party Mobilization & Integration Directorate, Ambassador Aju Elumelu, stated that the app will offer a platform for members to access exclusive content, participate in party activities, and receive updates.

Additionally, it will bolster the party’s fundraising efforts by allowing members to donate and support party activities directly through the app.

Elumelu commented, “Our members and potential members, both within Nigeria and in the diaspora, expect easy-to-use, secure digital solutions.

“This app will allow them to register, track their membership status, and stay informed about party news and events.”

The initiative, detailed in a proposal signed by Director General Marcel Ngogbehei and submitted to the LP National Working Committee (NWC) via the party’s National Chairman, Barr. Julius Abure, aims to elevate the party’s operations to meet international standards.

Abure endorsed the initiative, emphasizing its potential to enhance the party’s performance in the 2027 elections by providing accurate and verifiable member data for strategic planning and decision-making.

“This platform will offer real-time membership figures globally, reflecting the party’s membership and voting strength.

“We propose developing a mobile application to streamline the registration process, manage membership profiles, and provide a platform for engagement between party members and leaders. This app will be transformative for our party, enabling us to mobilize millions of Nigerians,” Abure said.

The LP Directorate on Mobilization & Integration aims to recruit millions of new members quickly, and the mobile app is considered essential to achieving this objective.