TCN Suspends Planned Power Outage In Ondo, Ekiti

The planned power outage on the Osogbo/Akure and Ado-Ekiti 132KV lines has been suspended by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Naija News reports that the outage, which was initially scheduled for a two-month period, was announced by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) Plc.

However, in a statement issued in Benin on Tuesday, Evelyn Gbiwen, the Head of Branding and Corporate Communications at BEDC, mentioned that the suspension will remain in effect until further notice.

“We wish to announce that we have just received a further update from TCN to the effect that TCN has suspended the planned outage on Osogbo/Akure and Ado-Ekiti 132KV lines.

“The planned power outage, which was previously scheduled for July 1 to August 31, has been suspended till further notice.

“Our services will therefore continue without interruption,” she said.

She reiterated BEDC’s commitment to serving our customers better.

Naija News reports that BEDC had last Sunday informed its customers in Ondo and Ekiti that TCN is scheduled to carry out maintenance work on the 132KV Osogbo-Akure transmission line for two months.

It said the maintenance would involve the installation of optical ground wire and other activities that required an outage for a safe workspace.

TCN, however, dismissed the announcement, which generated mixed reactions among residents of the two states.