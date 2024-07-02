Tapswap Makes Fresh Announcement On Token Allocation

In what could be perceived as bad news and disappointment for some people, TON Blockchain announced that the distribution of Tapswap tokens to users would be delayed until the third quarter of the year.

Naija News reports that Tapswap, since its launch on February 15, 2024, has gained popularity among Nigerians who tap the icon in the centre of the Telegram Tapswap bot screen to mine coins.

The Tapswap app has already attracted over 50 million users from across countries.

However, amid anticipation, the Tapswap management yesterday decided to postpone the token exchange event, originally scheduled for July 1st, to better serve its players.

In a series of threads created on X on Monday, the management shared what it described as both ‘bad and good news’ for its players.

They mentioned that they are in active discussions with tier 1 exchanges around the world to ensure the game is priced appropriately and protected from scammers and leaders in the web3 industry who are attracted by its success.

The announcement reads: “We’ve got some bad and really good news for you at the same time: our team has decided to move the date for the Shares-to-Token exchange event. You might wonder, what’s good about that? Just FUD?

“Not exactly. The whole point is that you’ll benefit from this. Let us explain how:

“Recently, there’s been a lot of buzz around Tapswap, especially about listing on tier 1 exchanges, a massive drop, and more. And it’s no surprise: the project has become one of the major players globally, ranking at the top. This kind of attention attracts not just scammers but also leaders in the web3 industry.

“So, not all rumours are just rumours. The Tapswap team is actually in active talks with tier-1 exchanges! And they are thrilled with you – our community! Isn’t this what we’ve been tirelessly working towards together?”

The management also emphasized its commitment to giving a significant amount of focus to the task, which entails a more thorough analysis of tokenomics and the appropriate launch strategy.

It added: “However, this success comes with some ‘inconveniences’. This level of attention requires much more detailed work on tokenomics and the right launch strategy. And that means extra time.

“But know that this is all to ensure that our launch in Q3 is fair and, more importantly, profitable for all of you who stand by us no matter what,” it added.

“Tapswap, however, charged its players to be happy about the bigger news in the future while appreciating the support and feedback gotten from them.

“So, as you can see, there are plenty of reasons to be happy about this change. And very soon, we’ll give you some even bigger news about our future, tier 1 partnerships, and the drop itself!

“We really value your support. And we truly listen to your feedback, so don’t forget to share it in the comments. Together, we’ll keep reaching higher and higher levels”.