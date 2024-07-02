Insecurity: Tinubu Told To Sack Ribadu, Matawalle, Others

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdulsamad Dasuki, has urged President Bola Tinubu to sack all his security-related appointees from the northern region of the country.

The lawmaker made the call while contributing to a debate on the level of insecurity in the country, including the recent suicide bombings in Borno State.

Dasuki in his contribution, said President Tinubu appointed several northerners into the security sector so that they can take care of insecurity in the North, but they have all failed to live up to expectation.

He said after about ten months in office without justifying the reason for their appointments, they should be made scapegoats.

“In the last year that we have been inaugurated— no one has been sacked. It is high time we hold people responsible. It is high time we find a scapegoat, which is justifiable. These guys have not lived up to expectations. The president has said that he gave these positions to northerners to defend their people. That is what he said practically.

“Every day, we have two or three security related issues. We can call on the president to sack all security political appointees. All of them have been in the position for ten months. Political appointees-security wise can go,” he said.

Naija News reports some of the northern political appointees in Tinubu’s cabinet relating to the security sector include the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, the Minister of Police, Ibrahim Gaidam, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and others.

However, the Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi, opposed the argument that the security sector was handed to northerners. He pointed out that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, were Southerners.

Following the debate, the House resolved to condemn the bombing and asked the Committee on National Security and Intelligence to investigate the development.