How I Lost 70,000 Euros And A Birkin Bag In Ibiza – Kiddwaya

Reality TV star, Kiddwaya has opened up on how he was robbed at his villa in Ibiza, Spain.

He disclosed that he lost 70,000 Euros and a Birkin bag during the unfortunate incident.

Speaking via his Instagram account, Kiddwaya recounted the events, stating, “What’s up, guys? So something crazy happened last night. For the second time, I was robbed in Ibiza at the villa I was staying in.”

He described the previous incident in 2022, involving the theft of a watch and cash.

According to him, the recent robbery occurred at around 3 am local time, with the perpetrators reportedly gaining entry and conducting a targeted theft.

Kiddwaya warned fellow Nigerians travelling to Europe, especially those staying in villas, to exercise caution.

He advised, “All my rich Nigerians, when you travel to these places, be careful with all these villas.”

Emphasizing safety measures, he suggested having additional security personnel and private drivers to avoid potential risks associated with local services.

“Make sure you have bouncers and people walking on the property day and night. Don’t get a regular taxi; always have a private driver,” he cautioned.

Kiddwaya also highlighted concerns about internal threats, advising vigilance with household staff.

“Be careful with your maid; she is the one who goes into the room and knows where the money is and where everything is kept.”