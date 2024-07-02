Herdsman, 4 Others Sentenced To Death For Kidnapping, Murder After Collecting ₦3 Million Ransom

A herdsman, Issa Ibrahim, along with four others, were sentenced to death on Tuesday for kidnapping and murdering his father, Adamu Ibrahim, after collecting a ₦3 million ransom.

The other convicts, sentenced by the Osun State High Court in Ede, include Lateef Bello, Abdulrahmon Soliu, Bello Ibrahim, and Jolaanabi Saheed.

They were arraigned on four counts of conspiracy, kidnapping, and murder, alongside Jolaanabi’s mother, Ajibola Shared, who was later acquitted of the charges.

Upon arraignment, the defendants pleaded not guilty. However, the prosecuting counsel from the Osun State Ministry of Justice, Moses Faremi, called three witnesses during the trial, including two sons of the deceased and a police officer.

Faremi also presented evidence, such as a stool and club, recovered from Jolaanabi’s house in Owode-Ede, where Adamu Ibrahim was held after his abduction on April 17, 2017.

“They kidnapped Adamu from his house and took him to Jolaanabi’s house. They demanded a ransom of ₦10 million, later reduced to ₦3 million, which was paid and delivered in Sagamu, Ogun State. While in captivity, Adamu’s blindfold fell off, and he recognized his abductors.

“They then killed and dismembered him, disposing of his remains in the Osun River to cover their crime. Issa, the deceased’s son, revealed to the gang that his father did not give him his birthright, prompting the abduction for ransom,” Faremi told the court.

The defendants, through their respective counsel, denied involvement and filed a no-case submission.

In her judgment, Justice Kudirat Akano stated that the prosecution successfully proved the crimes of conspiracy, murder, and kidnapping through confessional statements and eyewitness testimony.

She sentenced the convicts to 14 years for conspiracy, 14 years for kidnapping, and death for murder, with all sentences to run concurrently.