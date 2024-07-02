Gov Aiyedatiwa Inaugurates Ondo Electricity Regulatory Transition Committee

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has established a committee to supervise the transition of regulatory oversight transfer from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to the Ondo State Government.

This initiative aims to achieve energy independence and enhance the supply of electricity in the state.

Naija News understands that the committee’s primary responsibility is to devise strategies for improving the electricity supply, ensure a seamless transfer of authority from federal institutions to the state, and strengthen local governance and control over electricity for the benefit of the people of Ondo State.

During the event held at the governor’s office in Akure, the state capital, Governor Aiyedatiwa underscored the significance of the transition for the development of Ondo State.

“This committee is a vital step towards achieving our goal of a more efficient and locally controlled electricity regulatory market.

“By taking charge of our regulatory framework, we can better address the unique needs of our state and ensure a more reliable and sustainable power supply for our citizens. Having a substantial part of Ondo State in darkness is simply unacceptable,” he stated.

Naija News understands that the transition is anticipated to streamline regulatory procedures, boost transparency, and ultimately result in enhancements in the provision and distribution of electricity in Ondo State.

The committee will collaborate closely with a variety of stakeholders, such as NERC, and the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), to ensure a seamless and efficient transition.

Tunji Ariyomo will lead the Committee as Chairman, with the Special Adviser to the Governor on Energy, Engr. Johnson Alabi, serving as Vice Chairman.

Additional members of the committee consist of former Regional Head of BEDC, Iyabo Adefemi, Director of Planning at the Ondo State Power Company (OSPC), Engr. Olumayowa Ajumobi, and State Coordinator of the Ondo State Electricity Regulatory Bureau (OSERB), Engr. Stephen Bolawole as Secretary.

Engr. Gbenga Akeju will represent the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) as a committee member, while BEDC has been instructed to appoint a representative.