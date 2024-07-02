Breaking: Imo Assembly Suspends Four Members Over Impeachment Plot

The Imo State House of Assembly has suspended four members over an alleged move to impeach the Speaker, Chike Olemgbe.

The development was disclosed by the Speaker of the House, Olemgbe on Tuesday.

The suspended lawmakers included Ahiazu-Mbaise, Samuel Otuibe; Ezinihitte-Mbaise, Henry Agbasonu; Okigwe, Chidiebere Ogbunikpa and Oru-West, Dominic Ezerioha.

The Speaker said the decision to suspend them was taken at the executive session.

The Speaker also announced that all standing Committees belonging to the suspended members have been retrieved from them.

During the plenary, the Speaker made minor reshufflement on the standing Committees.

Some of the suspended members present during the announcement declined to speak to newsmen.

The Speaker’s Chief Press Secretary, Peter Uwa, confirmed this to Vanguard in Owerri.

When he was asked about the suspension he said it came as an announcement by the speaker, Olemgbe.

On the reason for the suspension, he said: “For hatching, scheming an impeachment plan and inciting members to impeach the speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, it was the reason they were suspended.

“Nobody moved the motion for their suspension it came as an announcement from the speaker of the state House of Assembly.”