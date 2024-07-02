Connect with us

Nigeria News

Breaking: CBN To Sanction Nigerian Banks

Published

on

at

4:23 PM
CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Tuesday, vowed to sanction Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) for rejecting old and small denominations of the United States of America Dollars.

In a circular issued by the Ag. Director of Currency Operations Department of CBN, with reference: COD/DIR/INT/CIR/001/017, the apex bank said its market intelligence had revealed the continued rejection of the affected Dollar notes, which it described as unacceptable.

More details later…

Related Topics:

is an Associate at Naija News. He is a news media enthusiast, he holds a degree in psychology and loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: [email protected], Instagram: adeniyidman

Continue Reading
© 2024 Naija News, a division of Polance Media Inc. Contact us via [email protected] or Whatsapp on +2348113851775
Advertisement