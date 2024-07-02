APC Faction In Rivers Signals Readiness For LG Election

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has announced its readiness to actively participate in the upcoming local government elections.

The faction declared that it is prepared to engage fully in the process and field candidates for the elections.

Naija News recall that on Monday, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) revealed the timetable for the local government elections scheduled for October 5, 2024.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting at the Commission’s office in Port Harcourt, RSIEC Chairman, Justice Adolphus Enebeli (retired), assured that the election would be conducted in a free, fair, and nonviolent manner.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Darlington Nwauju, spokesman for the APC faction, expressed support for RSIEC’s decision to engage stakeholders and adhere to the existing Law No. 2 of 1998, consistent with the CFR 1999 (as amended).

“Our commendation of this decision stems from the fact that the umpire did not pander to the confusionist’s agenda of tenure elongation for elected council officials who took the Oath of Office to serve for 3 years,” Nwauju stated.

He further emphasized that the faction would not support any self-serving agenda that undermines the rights of Rivers State residents to freely choose their local government leaders.

“Sticking with the popular and widely accepted law guiding the conduct of local government elections in the state is a welcome idea,” Nwauju added.

Nwauju also called on all stakeholders, particularly security agencies, to prevent political actors from ignoring security advisories and creating a false narrative of insecurity in the state.

He urged that all individuals linked to political violence be exposed and punished according to the law, stating, “Rivers State is not a Banana Republic, and our people have a right to good governance, peace, and development.”