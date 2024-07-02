Akpabio Weighs In On Wike And Ireti Kinigbe Feud, Advises Minister On What To Do

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has shared his thoughts on the altercation between the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike and the FCT senator, Ireti Kinigbe.

Akpabio advised Wike to ignore the senator.

He stated that irrespective of what the FCT minister does, there are people that would not praise him.

Akpabio gave the advice on Tuesday while flagging off the construction of the Kugbo Bus Terminal in the Nyanya area of the nation’s capital, Abuja.

He said; “A lot of people will say things. I saw a legislator on television mentioning that she was not carried along. Well, she is a member of the Senate, and when a decision is taken, she is bound by that decision.

“Please, ignore every distraction and be rest assured that no matter what you do, not everyone will praise you. Others will still try to find faults.”

The Senate President praised Wike’s transformative efforts at upgrading transportation networks, constructing abandoned roads, and developing state-of-the-art facilities.

He said the Kugbo Bus Terminal is expected to facilitate efficient movement, reduce traffic congestion, and improve the overall quality of life for residents and visitors.

Earlier in his remarks, Wike thanked Akpabio for flagging off the project and acknowledged the support of the Senate and House Committees on FCT and Area Council in securing funding through the 2024 Appropriation Act.

He said, “The administration of Mr President is not just for the elites or those who can afford it but for people who cannot afford it,” Wike emphasized. “Look at the kind of rainfall today, how many people will be on the road to wait for taxis or buses? They have to go back to their houses and probably not be able to go to work today for their daily activities. But when this bus terminal is completed, you have access to the place whether it’s raining or not. You can identify or know who is the person that is picking you and take you safely to wherever you are going. It will also reduce ‘one chance’ incidents, where you are on the road, you don’t know who has the car, and the person tells you.”