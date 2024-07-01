Wike’s Achievements As FCT Minister Validate Tinubu’s Appointment – Speaker Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, stated that the achievements of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, have validated President Bola Tinubu’s decision to appoint him.

Tajudeen emphasized that Wike’s achievements have significantly advanced urban development standards in Nigeria.

Speaking at the official flag-off of the Mabushi Bus Terminal construction in Abuja, on July 1st, Tajudeen highlighted the necessity of proactive planning to maintain the city’s status.

He underscored the importance of anticipating and preparing for growth to ensure efficient accommodation of residents’ needs.

Tajudeen expressed confidence in Wike’s ability to achieve further milestones, pointing out Wike’s commitment and results-oriented focus as an inspiration for other political officeholders.

He noted, “This event underscores the synergy between the executive and legislative branches, reflecting our commitment to good governance and economic growth for the FCT and all Nigerians.”

The speaker emphasized the strategic importance of the FCT as Nigeria’s capital, advocating for modern infrastructure to support its key role.

He stressed that proactive planning and investment in infrastructure, such as road networks and bus terminals, are essential for maintaining the city’s dynamic status and economic growth.

The Mabushi Bus Terminal project, according to Tajudeen, is crucial for enhancing transportation infrastructure, ensuring safe and efficient commuting, and boosting Abuja’s economic vitality.

He commended Wike’s leadership and rapid execution of numerous infrastructure projects, which have significantly modernized Abuja.

Tajudeen praised Wike’s inclusive development strategy, which extends to Area Councils, promoting balanced growth and enhancing the quality of life for all residents.

He asserted that Wike’s achievements set a new standard for urban development in Nigeria, justifying President Tinubu’s decision to appoint him.

Addressing the gathering, Wike expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of a bus terminal in Abuja, stating that the new terminal would address security concerns and stimulate the economy.

He emphasized the need for essential infrastructure to realize Abuja’s potential as a world-class city and announced that the bus terminal would be part of the projects commissioned by President Tinubu in 2025.

Wike explained that leadership involves making decisions that may not please everyone but are necessary for progress.

He highlighted the challenges faced in securing the location for the Central Business District terminal due to previous land allocations, reiterating the importance of decision-making in leadership despite opposition.

To wrap up, Tajudeen promised that the National Assembly would aid Wike by approving advantageous legislation, providing the needed financial resources, and maintaining oversight to ensure projects are completed on time and to high standards.