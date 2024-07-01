Why We Supported Peter Obi During 2023 Election – Group Reveals

A political group affiliated with the Labour Party (LP), the Obidient Movement in Edo South Senatorial District, has revealed why they supported the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, during the 2023 presidential election.

The group, during a courtesy visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2024 Edo Governorship Election, Monday Okpebholo, said they supported Obi in the last election because they believed it was the turn of the Igbos to lead Nigeria.

“We supported Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election because we felt it was the turn of Igbos.

“And in Edo, it is the turn of Esan and we need the most qualified candidate that will work for everybody in the state and not a stranger,” said the Coordinator-General of Obidient Movement in Edo South Senatorial District, Comrade Ikhuenbor Felix Igbinevbo, during the solidarity visit in Benin City.

The group mentioned that they back the APC candidate running for governor due to his background and strong connections with the community.

Igbinevbo commented that the members of the Obidient Movement are passionate about good leadership, justice, and responsibility.

In his statement, Okpebholo called on the citizens of the state to cast their ballots against the Peoples Democratic Party government, accusing the party in power of underperformance.

“If they have done well, I would not have contested. I urge you to punish them with your votes because if you leave it for them, our unborn children will suffer,” he said.

Okpebholo also pledged to exceed the accomplishments of Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government in the first year of his administration if voted into power.

He expressed gratitude to the ‘Obidient Movement’ for their backing and assured he would not break the trust placed in him during the election.

Naija News reports that the Edo Governorship election is slated for September 21, 2024.