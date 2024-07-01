Truck, Bus Crash On Sagamu-Benin Expressway Leaves Two Dead

Two individuals lost their lives early Monday when a passenger bus collided with a truck on the Sagamu-Benin Expressway.

Naija News gathered that four others sustained various injuries, while 14 passengers escaped unharmed.

Spokesperson for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, reported that the crash involved an unregistered Howo truck and a Toyota Hiace bus, registered BEN 823 ZW.

He attributed the accident to the bus driver’s excessive speed, which caused the driver to lose control and collide with the truck.

Akinbiyi confirmed that 20 people were involved in the accident, including 15 males and five females.

He stated, “There is a road traffic accident at Area Command hill, Inbound Ijebu Ode, on Sagamu-Benin Expressway at about 0630hrs on 01/07/2024. Two vehicles were involved including a Howo truck with no registration number and a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number BEN 823 ZW.

“Eyewitnesses indicated that the bus driver’s excessive speed caused the loss of control and the subsequent collision with the truck. The victims included 15 males and five females, with four injured and two fatalities.”

According to Akinbiyi, the bodies of the deceased were taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) morgue, and the injured were also transported to OOUTH for treatment.