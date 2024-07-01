‘Tinubu Under Pressure To Nail Yahaya Bello Over Alleged ₦80 Billion Fraud’

Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance (CCSGG) is mounting pressure on President Bola Tinubu to ensure the prosecution of former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, over alleged fraud totalling N80 billion.

Naija News recalls that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had charged Bello to court, but his prosecution has been delayed, sparking concerns about the government’s commitment to fighting corruption.

The National Coordinator of CCSGG, Okpanachi Jacob, and the Coordinator of the Kogi Conscience Liberation Movement (KCLM), Peter Onuma, during a joint world press conference in Abuja on Monday, urged President Tinubu to expedite action on Yahaya Bello’s fraud case.

Okpanachi cited the need for Tinubu to address public scepticism about his administration’s sincerity in fighting corruption.

He said, “We urge all relevant government agencies to expedite action in the war against corruption, as Nigerians and Kogi State citizens are growing restless over the delayed prosecution of former Governor Yahaya Bello for alleged N80 billion fraud.

“The EFCC served Bello’s charges through his counsel over two months ago, yet Nigerians are getting impatient with the government’s direction in fighting corruption, as seen in the Kogi State case study. Corruption has severely impacted Kogi State’s economy, leading to high poverty levels, reduced income for civil servants, and increased crime rates.

“We commend the EFCC’s efforts but urge them to do more, as citizens are losing hope and doubting the fight against corruption. We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that the right things are done promptly, as pleaded by Kogi State citizens, to restore hope in the Renewed Hope Agenda and demonstrate his commitment to fighting corruption.

“Corruption threatens our statehood, impedes socio-economic and political progress, and reduces confidence in our system. We must act now to show that we are serious about fighting corruption.”

On his part, Onuma faulted Bello’s call for his fraud case to be transferred to Kogi State, noting that it was an attempt to bypass court processes.

He said, “Former Governor Yahaya Bello is advocating for his case to be transferred to the state, which is indirectly trying to bypass the court processes. I call on President Bola Tinubu to give the needed support to the people. Presently, corruption is the main problem in Nigeria. When a leader or former leader is found wanting, it should be addressed according to the law of the land.

“Someone who has been called to appear in court on two to three different occasions should receive appropriate professional treatment. The APC should show transparency, as this is the only way we can believe in the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.’ Allowing someone with no respect for the law to remain a member of the political community undermines the integrity of the system.

“My concern is based on the general view of the people. As a concerned citizen of Nigeria, it is crucial to uphold the law and arrest national leaders who violate it.”