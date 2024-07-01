‘Tinubu Can Use Nnamdi Kanu Like Jonathan Used Tompolo’ – Fayose

Isaac Fayose, brother of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has opined that President Bola Tinubu can use the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, as a solution to the ongoing insecurity in the South-East region.

Naija News reports that Fayose, in a post via his social media page, drew a parallel to former President Goodluck Jonathan’s approach to the Niger Delta militants.

Government Ekpemupolo popularly known as Tompolo is a former militant commander of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta and was reportedly engaged by the Jonathan administration to help secure oil installations in the region.

Expressing his view on Kanu’s situation, Fayose suggested that President Tinubu could potentially resolve the security crisis in the South East region by releasing and collaborating with the IPOB leader.

He said, “If President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan can give contract to Tompolo to have peace in the Niger Delta… why can’t we do the same in the South East?

“If we are spending so much money on security in the south East, the money will be reduced by 50% releasing Kanu.

“If I be president Tinubu, after election when I noticed that the South East people didn’t vote for me, I would have released Kanu to counter them.”

Fayose further emphasised the potential for reconciliation, stating, “At least me releasing Kanu can make some of them (south easterners) say oh this man has a good intention.”

He added that Tinubu could approach Kanu, saying, “My son you know what I need your help to restore peace in the South East, I will give him all it takes.”