Pregnant Wife Hits Husband To Death For Challenging Her Over Miniskirt

A pregnant woman has killed her husband during a scuffle in Adamawa State.

Naija News understands that the man and his wife were fighting over a miniskirt that she wore.

Trouble started one night when the man, Patrick John, returned home from a drinking joint and met his pregnant wife in a miniskirt, a piece of clothing that he had previously warned her against wearing.

The couple are residents of Faram Faram village in Fufore Local Government Area.

During the clash on June 13, 2024, the man challenged his wife over the miniskirt, allegedly holding her by the neck, prompting the wife to struggle and cry out.

Neighbours who heard the cry for help rushed to the scene and tried to separate them, but the man allegedly left only to return and descend on the wife again.

The wife, identified as Maryam, was said to have picked up a hoe with which she hit her husband on the forehead, resulting in the man being taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Maryam, who was arraigned in court over the matter, is pleading self-defence.

At the Chief Magistrate Court 2 in Yola, presided over by Magistrate Musa Alhaji Adamu, Maryam attributed her action to a spontaneous move to protect herself.

The judge ordered her remand after her guilty plea to the alleged offence of culpable homicide and adjourned the matter to July 10, 2024.