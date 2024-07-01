PDP Fixes Dates For Imo Ward, LGA, State Congresses

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared the start of the process to select new party leaders from the ward to the state level.

Naija News reports that this decision follows a recent reorganization in the party’s state leadership, a move that has resulted in the mass resignation of members and is set to bring about significant changes.

During the party’s stakeholders meeting at its state secretariat in Owerri, the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chidi Dike, made a firm commitment to conduct the upcoming congress in a manner that will be acceptable to all, ensuring a fair and transparent process.

He emphasized that the exercise, once completed, will reposition the party and strengthen it to face the challenges ahead.

Dike praised the National Secretary of the party and the party’s governorship candidate in the November 2023 election, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, for his support towards the welfare of the party in the state.

The State Secretary of the party, Ugorji Onuegbu, released the timetable for the congress, stating that the ward congress will take place on July 27, while the LGA and state congresses are scheduled for August 10 and 31, respectively.

Following the announcement of the congress dates, the chairman inaugurated the LGA Congress Harmonisation and Consensus Committees that will oversee the congress at the LGA level.

Dike commended the efforts of the Chief Emma Ahuoku-led Disciplinary Committee, noting that all acts of indiscipline, abuse of office, and anti-party activities are now things of the past.

Naija News understands that party stakeholders attended the meeting well across the three geopolitical zones in the state.