Oyo Announces Recruitment Of 7,500 Teachers, 3,000 Non-Academics

Oyo State Government has announced plans to recruit 7,500 teaching and 3,000 non-teaching staff for the public secondary schools.

Oyo State Post Primary Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) Chairman, Akinrade Alamu, said the recruitment exercise is aimed at bridging teaching and administrative gaps in the state’s public secondary schools.

Akinrade said when recruited, the 7,500 teaching and 3,000 non-teaching staff would add to the capacity of staff in the state public secondary schools.

He said the current employment, along with the 5,000 teachers recruitment in 2021, was part of Governor Seyi Makinde’s “effort to improve the post primary education sector.”

“Oyo State Government’s huge investment in the education sector is yielding positive results as our students are doing well on all fronts. Therefore, the government is set to recruit more teachers, in addition to those on ground,” he said

Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Prince Dotun Oyelade, in a statement on Friday, said the recruitment process would be transparent and based on merit.

Oyelade said all qualified and interested candidates, including physically challenged should register online and upload the requirements.

Alamu said the transparency applauded by stakeholders in Oyo State, including the World Bank Global Partnership on Education in the 2021 exercise, would be replicated in the current process.

He advised applicants to ensure they have a National Identification Number, functioning email; phone numbers among other requirements.

According to him, “merit-based employment is key to qualitative education, hence the need to adhere strictly to the stated guidelines on the portal.”

He warned applicants against “applying simultaneously for both categories, saying that each applicant is entitled to either teaching or non-teaching category.”

The TESCOM Chairman said steps for the employment exercise include, online application, CBT examination, and oral interview.

He further advised applicants against paying for the recruitment process. Alamu emphasized that the application is free, as mandated by the World Bank Global Partnership on Education (GPE).