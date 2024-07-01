Gov Umo Releases ₦4.755 Billion for Pension, Gratuity, Wardrobe Allowance

Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has said the month of July would be a month of more development for the citizens.

This is as he released ₦4.755 billion for payment of pensions, gratuities for retirees and wardrobe allowances for teachers and civil servants.

Governor Eno said the leadership of the state and residents are in collaborative work to build the state into their desire.

He advised the citizens to remain focused on building a prosperous Akwa-Ibom.

“Together, we are making significant strides in our journey towards development and excellence. Let’s keep the momentum going and work collaboratively for the betterment of our beloved state,” Umo said in his new month message,” he said.

He said the release of the ₦4.755 billion (Four billion, Seven hundred and Fifty-five million naira) was in fulfillment of his campaign promise of improving the welfare of civil servants, education and skill development.

Of the ₦4.755 billion, ₦2.3 billion would used to pay gratuities of the state’s civil servants, including retired primary school teachers and local government workers retirees.

₦ 1.1 billion would be for one-off Wardrobe Allowance payment for over 20,000 primary, secondary and technical college teachers. ₦1 billion Naira for bonuses to 52,000 public service workers in line with the governor’s promise on Public Service Week.

While total of ₦79 million would be used to pay scholarships for Akwa Ibom indigenes at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology in Zaria, Kaduna State; ₦104 million would serve as first tranche payment for the 2024 primary school teachers’ leave grant.

The remaining ₦172 million, according to Governor Umo, would be payment for severance gratuity of former local government chairmen and vice chairmen who served between 2018 to 2022.

The Akwa-Ibom State Governor said the money released “aligns with our ongoing initiatives, like the Arise Compassionate Homes, palliative care for the elderly, free medical outreach, and interest-free loans to traders.” He added, “Our commitment remains steadfast in providing for our people and ensuring progress across all sectors.”