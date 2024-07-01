Gov Oyebanji Swears In New Permanent Secretaries In Ekiti

Governor Biodun Oyebanji has sworn in new permanent secretaries in Ekiti State.

During the swearing-in ceremony held in Ado Ekiti on Monday, July 1, Oyebandji emphasized the importance of probity, transparency, and prudence among civil servants.

He also highlighted the significance of teamwork and encouraged the newly appointed permanent secretaries to incorporate innovation and technology in their roles.

Oyebanji stressed the need for creativity, compassion, and vigour in their duties as permanent secretaries.

Naija News reports that the four new permanent secretaries, Mrs Funke Ajibola, Mr Michael Boluade, Mr Foluso Akinwumi, and Mr Rotimi Akomolede, were sworn in during the ceremony.

The governor urged them to demonstrate their worth through dedication and excellence, reminding them of their responsibility as managers of both human and material resources within the government.

He said: “You must see yourselves as both managers of human and material resources of government.

“You must therefore be committed to probity, transparency and prudence, especially at a time like this. As human resource managers, you will be expected to foster an atmosphere of teamwork, confidence building and collective responsibility.

“You should be a leader who inspires others and a solution provider. You must also embrace innovation and technology.

“In the next few months, this administration will be two years in office, we therefore need to run faster than we have been. Accordingly, all permanent secretaries must double up and increase the tempo of service delivery to achieve the shared prosperity agenda of government as it relates to their ministries, departments and agencies.”

Sunday Komolafe, the Head of Service, conveyed his gratitude to Oyebanji for the opportunity to serve and also commended the governor for the improved welfare programs for civil servants, which have positively impacted the lives of workers in the state.

Boluade, representing the new permanent secretaries, expressed appreciation to the governor for the appointment and pledged their dedication to the development of the state.