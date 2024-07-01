FCT Police Rescue Two Females From Kidnappers In Fierce Gunfire

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command of the Nigeria Police Force rescued two young girls from kidnappers last Sunday, Naija News reports.

It was reported that the female victims, Mart Ojadi, aged 15, and Evelyn Chinaza, aged 12, were abducted by armed individuals in Guto village, Bwari, on June 30, 2024.

However, in an official statement issued yesterday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said the anti-kidnapping unit of the command, in conjunction with DSS officials, traced the abductors to Gauraka Forest, Niger State, and confronted them in a fierce exchange of gunfire, resulting in the criminals fleeing with injuries.

Fortunately, the victims were liberated unharmed and have since been reunited with their families.

The police statement reads, “In response to the sudden attack by unknown gunmen in Guto village, Bwari, earlier today, June 30, 2024, at about 01:30 p.m., where two female victims, Mart Ojadi, 15 years old, and Evelyn Chinaza, 12 years old, were kidnapped and forcefully taken to an unknown location, the operatives of the FCT police command from the anti-kidnapping unit swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“Displaying remarkable bravery, the police, in synergy with DSS officials, trailed and advanced on the assailant, tactically ambushing them at Gauraka Forest, Niger State, bordering FCT.

“This led to an intense gun duel as the kidnappers were overwhelmed by the operatives, forcing them to scamper to safety through the nearby bushes with varying degrees of bullet injuries, and the two kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt.

“While the victims have since been reunited with their families, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, reaffirms the command’s unflinching commitment to maintaining peace and security in the nation’s capital.”

Igweh also urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the police emergency lines.