Fayose Did Not Personally Handle ₦6.9 Billion Transaction In Fraud Case – EFCC Official

A prosecution witness, Abubakar Madaki has told a Federal High Court in Lagos that former Governor Ayodele Fayose did not personally make any of the financial transactions relevant to the charge before the court.

He stated this during the cross-examination in the ongoing trial of Fayose for ₦6.9 billion in fraud and money laundering.

Naija News reports that Fayose is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was first arraigned on October 22, 2018, before Justice Mojisola Olatotegun alongside his company, Spotless Investment Ltd., on 11 counts bordering on fraud.

At the resumed trial on Monday, the prosecutor, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), called Madaki, who is an Investigating Officer with the EFCC, to enter the witness box in continuation of his cross-examination.

Under cross-examination, the second defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), called for exhibit D12 and asked the witness to look through and confirm to the court if there was any transaction relevant to the charge which was personally made by the first defendant.

In response, the witness replied: “There is none.”

The defence counsel also asked the witness if he recalled telling the court that he did not witness any of the transactions in the case. The witness replied, “I only said it was in the course of investigation.”

On whether he acted based on facts in his investigation, the witness replied, “Yes, very well my lord.”

When further asked if the facts were made available to him by persons who saw or participated in the transactions, the witness replied, “Yes, in the course of investigations.”

The defence counsel asked the witness whether all conclusions tendered or made available to the court, including the investigations made in respect to the charge took their root from facts which he was either told or read.

In response, the witness replied, “Yes, including documents recovered in the course of investigations.”

When asked by Ojo if he came across any document where Fayose had acknowledged receipt of any amount of dollars from one Obanikoro, the witness replied that there was no document of acknowledgement.